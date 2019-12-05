LEWISBURG — A Union County jury couldn’t render a verdict in the trial of a former Mifflinburg man accused of child rape.
The result is a mistrial in the case of Charles Westfall, 48, of Myerstown.
The Union County District Attorney’s Office hasn’t settled on whether to refile charges against Westfall, according to office staff.
The two-day trial began Monday morning and ended about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after several hours of deliberations when President Judge Michael Hudock declared a mistrial.
The jury consisted of seven women and five men. There were nine witnesses called to testify by the prosecution, including the child accuser. The defense called two witnesses.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December 2018 on 18 criminal counts, including two counts of child rape. Three counts were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in January while the remaining 15 were ordered held for court.
Seven combined counts of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats were severed ahead of trial and remain pending separately in county court.
