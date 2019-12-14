SUNBURY — The 33rd Christmas gift distribution organized by the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services and Family Center Program is being held on Monday and Tuesday.
Carla Clark, the Children & Youth supervisor for the Family Center Program, said there are gifts for every child referred to the program. There are 400 families being served this year.
The distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER