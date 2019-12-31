NORTHUMBERLAND — Plastic glasses filled with Sierra Mist instead of champagne, a giant oxygen molecule descending instead of a giant ball, the borough of Northumberland celebrating instead of New York City.
More than 300 children and parents came out of the seventh annual Countdown to Noon hosted by the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Friends of the King Street Park and the Northumberland Fire Company in King Street Park on Tuesday morning. As part of the celebration, the fire department dropped a model of an oxygen molecule at noon in honor of Joseph Priestley, who discovered oxygen in the borough in 1774.
"It brings the community together, and it's geared toward the kids," said Margaret Weirick, one of the organizers. "The kids don't have to feel like their parents get to go out and they don't get to bring in the new year."
The event, which started at 10 a.m. noon, was held at the library and the Christ United Methodist Church. Activities included science experiments, face painting, arts and crafts, a photo booth and free drinks and snacks. Students from Shikellamy School District Theatre program also attended as Disney characters.
Jeff Johnstonbaugh, the director of the library, said the event is "family orientated."
"It reminds people of the library and its resources, the fire department and the type of community we have," he said. "It's an awesome, safe place to be."
Elizabeth Hauck, of Northumberland, and her children, Kiarah Vazquez, 7, Alondra Vazquez, and Julian Hauck, have been coming to the event for the last seven years.
"It's a way to include them in the New Year's celebration without staying up late," said Hauck. "They do a really good job and it gets better and better every year."
Julian said he enjoyed the crafts and the science experiments. Alondra agreed with her brother.
"We can make stuff, and we don't even have to bother our mom every 25 seconds," she said.
The borough fire department firefighters made the molecule six years ago for the event.