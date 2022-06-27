DANVILLE — Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital has received an $85,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures designed to help expand equitable care and improve health outcomes for children in underserved and vulnerable neighborhoods.
The children’s hospital will use the funding to partner with Geisinger pediatrics and Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy to develop a pilot program that expands food access to patients age 6 to 17. Fresh Food Farmacy uses a food-as-medicine approach to treating food-insecure adults with Type 2 diabetes by providing education and enough fresh food for 10 meals a week to patients and their families.
The pilot program will be focused on primary prevention — intervening before health effects occur — and unlike Fresh Food Farmacy, will not require a clinical diagnosis for participation. Patients will be enrolled based on a food insecurity screening of the household and the child and family’s willingness to participate. The program will also seek referrals from Fresh Food Farmacy patients who have children in their households. Its goal is to serve 75 families and conduct a thorough review for possible replication across Geisinger’s large, mostly rural service area.