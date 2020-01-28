LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) partnered with Bucknell University Science Departments of Biology, Chemistry, Geology, and Physics to host a STEM Day at the Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
University students will provide hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities designed to excite and engage children and their families. STEM Day activities will include DIY Lava Lamps; Strawberry DNA Extraction; Owl Pellet Dissections; Fossil Digs; a Plasma Globe demonstration of Tesla Coils; and more.
“We are proud to partner with Bucknell University’s science students to provide science education opportunities in our region; this is our third year of collaboration,” said Lindsey Walter, education director. “Our goal is to introduce children to STEM education at a young age in an informal, safe and creative environment that encourages children to learn through play and exploration.”
"Science outreach is one of the best opportunities for kids to explore many different areas of science and to develop an early interest in the field,” said Patrick Martino, Bucknell University chemistry outreach coordinator. “The science clubs at Bucknell love partnering with the Museum each year to showcase new, hands-on activities and to share our passion for science with all.”
The LCM’s STEM Day is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children ages 6 and up.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER