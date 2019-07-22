LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) received a $4,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to support its "Count Me In" initiative, which provides free or reduced admission for families in need in surrounding communities.
"Count Me In" supports the goals of Museums for All, a cooperative initiative between the Association of Children's Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Museums for All enables families to present a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/Electronic Benefits Transfer Card (SNAP/EBT) for free or reduced admission. LCM also partners with community agencies throughout the Central Pennsylvania Susquehanna River Valley to provide reduced admission coupons to their clients. Community partners include the Geisinger Nurse Family Partnership, Union County Children and Youth, and Snyder County Children and Youth.
“LCM’s Museums for All and other Count Me In initiatives encourage families of all backgrounds to develop lifelong museum habits,” says Marian Marchiori, director. “We strive to create an environment where families of all economic backgrounds can learn and grow together.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER