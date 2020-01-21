NORTHUMBERLAND — The youth services coordinator of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the children's reading club on Monday.
Kim King, who hosts the weekly Kids Rock Reading Club at the library at 100 King St., introduced the club to "The Snowy Day" by author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. The 32-page illustrated book, which won the 1963 Caldecott Medal, is widely considered the first picture book that features a black child as the protagonist.
"Before this story was written, almost all the stories were written with children that had white skin," said King to the students. "He was one of the first authors to say 'Hey I'd like to write a book with a boy with brown skin.'"
The library in 2017 was the recipient of an Ezra Jack Keats mini-grant to facilitate the "Deliver the Letter!" program. The grant allowed the library to host a six-week program about the post office and letter writing. As part of that grant, the library now has a framed exhibit featuring pages from "The Snow Day" and limited-edition U.S. Postal Service stamps featuring the story.
Monday was the first time the club met in 2020, but it will meet weekly now. Meetings will start by introducing the children to the book authors and illustrations. The students take the book home, read them with their families and return to read it the next week at the library with King, she said.
"It's a confidence booster," said King. "It enhances what they've learned at school and the skills they have in an informal setting."
John Devine, of Northumberland, brought his 5-year-old son, Connor, and his 8-year-old daughter, Riley, to the library for the club.
"They like to read, they do it at home, and they're in the books clubs at school," said Devine. "I also like the socialization, too."