SHAMOKIN — Kids signed, sealed and sent off their Christmas wishes in letters bound for Santa Claus during Saturday’s 11th annual Shamokin Downtown Christmas.
The letter-writing was among the free children’s activities offered inside the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, Eighth and Arch streets.
“They get a letter back from Santa and it’s signed, elf-approved,” said Jeanne Shaffer, executive director, Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities.
As Shaffer spoke, Lexie Carl led her grandfather, Bill Zimmerman, to a mailbox expressly set up for the missives meant for delivery to the North Pole.
“Lexie, are you gonna write a letter?” Shaffer asked the child.
Lexie was a step ahead. She held up a sealed envelope, smiling brightly before exclaiming simply, “yeah!”
“Who answers it?” Zimmerman asked.
Shaffer gave him a knowing look before replying, “Santa.”
Santa Claus attended the event, of course. He was joined by the Shamokin Area High School Marching Band and volunteers dressed in holiday garb, some portraying characters from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” for a parade through the downtown to kick off the event at the arts center.
Shaffer said this year’s event was especially reliant on student volunteers. Some dressed like princesses for a kids' party. Others patiently painted elves, reindeer and whatnot on children’s faces.
Corey Sosnoskie, a Shamokin Area freshman, painted a Santa Claus on the right cheek of 8-year-old Olivia Darginski. Emma Dailey, a senior and like Sosnoskie, a member of the school’s Art Club, began brushing paint onto another child’s face as Sosnoskie’s work took shape.
Olivia’s mother, Katey Darginski, took a moment to drop cash into a donation box at the face-painting table.
“That’s what the season is all about, right?” she said.
Ashley Erdman, 10, of Coal Township, sat at a table huddled over a sheet of paper as she carefully worded her wish list for Santa Claus. When she finished, she handed it to her dad, John, who sealed it tight. Ashley dropped it in the mailbox and let fate take it from there.
“A trampoline,” Ashley said when asked what she hoped to get for Christmas. “I want to learn to do backflips.”
Saturday’s event is the first of two community celebrations planned on consecutive weekends in the city.
SABER, Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization, hosts a festival on Independence Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 with vendors, food trucks, dance troupes and a holiday book-reading at the downtown library.
Citizens from Shamokin’s Fifth Ward will host a free breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11 a.m. that morning at the Shamokin Moose Family Center, 511 N. Rock St