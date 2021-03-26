LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum, on Thursday, issued a LEGO challenge to "kids of all ages" to create.
The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) and the Larson Design Group (LDG), are hosting a LEGO challenge. Participants can build in the comfort of their own home and use their own LEGO supplies to create a masterpiece for photo submission on April 4.
“This is a fun event for all ages (adults too) and a great opportunity for STEM exploration,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. “Playing with LEGOs allows children to feel a sense of accomplishment and pride, as well as drive them to explore more complex tasks as they grow.”
“As an architecture and engineering firm, LDG believes that childhood STEM programs in the community are an essential part in developing future engineers and architects,” said Duane Gaugler, senior project manager at the firm’s Selinsgrove office. “These programs offer an early glimpse into these fields and hopefully ignite a passion for careers children can pursue later in life.”
For the LEGO Challenge, participants can gather their own LEGO materials at home or visit the LCM to use materials to create. Those who wish to create at the museum should email the LCM to schedule a time.
Some categories are ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13+. The entry fee is $5 per participant. Prizes will be awarded to the top winner in each individual category. Registration is required.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.