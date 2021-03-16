LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum in partnership with the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area announced a virtual program, "Using Your Vote," to be held March 31 via Zoom.
The event is in collaboration with the National Constitution Center. The program explores the importance of voting and who has had the right to vote over the course of American history. The program begins at 3:30 p.m. and is recommended for children age 6 and up. The program is free but preregistration is required. Visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.