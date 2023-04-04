LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is offering a new way to celebrate families and the ways they play. As a Very Imaginative Person (VIP), participants will be recognized through a dedicated day of play as well as be acknowledged as a supporter of the LCM and its mission.
For each donation, the recipient’s name will be recognized by the LCM on its social media platforms (Facebook/Instagram), featured on a list of community partners on its website, included in onsite signage, as well as in its annual report. As a bonus, the VIPs will receive an LCM-customized tote bag as a keepsake from museum supporters, like Fox & Fawn, as well as sweet treats from Purity Candy.
“The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is excited to recognize VIPs,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “Participating donors are really champions of play as the money generated from these special days will support our Count Me In initiatives, which provides free or reduced admission to the useum to underserved members of our community. It’s a way to 'play' it forward, so to speak."
A VIP Day can be dedicated to a child, family member, friend, or other important person in the donor’s life.
“These VIP Days are a way to highlight the importance of play and how it supports healthy growth during childhood,” said Addy Rummel, LCM fundraising chair. “With support from this fundraiser, the museum can continue to focus on curating an environment of learning and community.”
To reserve a VIP Day donation, contact the museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com