LEWISBURG — One sound had been noticeably absent from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum for the last month.
“It was nice to hear little voices in the hallways again,” said managing Director Kahla DeSmit on Saturday, the first weekend the museum was open since Dec. 12. “It was missed.”
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum at 815 Market St. opened Wednesday after being shut down due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation efforts. It was the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic that the museum closed down for a significant period, the first being from March until July.
“It’s been a really tough year,” said DeSmit. “Families have been pent up; they got a reprieve in the summer when they could be outside. People are looking for something to do with the children and an environment to feel safe.”
The museum is following CDC guidelines: Guests 2 years and older are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Capacity restrictions from the state are still in place. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time through our website, but, depending on availability, walk-ins will be accepted. Guests should only visit if they are feeling well and fever-free.
Several guests on Saturday traveled more than an hour to attend the museum.
“It’s just a hard time right now to think of entertainment,” said Nancy Ross, of Millerstown, who brought her grandchildren. “ When you’re home all the time, it’s fun to get out.”
She said her grandchildren love the mini grocery store, the kitchen, and science museum. Their parents were working on bathroom renovations, so Ross volunteered to take them to the museum.
Megan Wolfe, of Kingston, brought her 3-year-old daughter Ellie Jo because they don’t have anything like it near their home.
“There’s so much to do,” said Wolfe. “It’s very interactive and she can learn. There’s all kinds of good stuff.”
Cassi and Shane Hartle, of Montoursville, said they have a membership for their children, Jameson, 7, Cael, 5, and Milo, who is almost 2. It’s the first time they came to the museum since March.
“It’s a great place to bring the kids when it’s cold outside,” said Cassi Hartle. “They love all the hands-on experiences. They have stuff for every age group.”
She said they missed it when they were home.
“We’re happy to have it back,” she said.
The facility will be open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. They are also doing a number of programs online, including story time and virtual cooking.