LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum reopened on Sunday after a water main break was repaired sooner than anticipated.
The museum was open noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. today.
Visitors can purchase their tickets online to reserve their spot
The water main break on Wednesday near the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg shut down the facility, which houses the Lewisburg Children's Museum and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority's gymnastics program.
Officials at both the museum and BVRA said at the time the break would not be fully repaired until at least Tuesday. There was no water at the site.
All programs at the BVRA Gymnastics Center were on hold until Wednesday.
The GreenSpace Center also is home to Pivot Physical Therapy, RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet.
— JOE SYLVESTER