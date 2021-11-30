Susquehanna University will hold its Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and seating will be reduced by half to accommodate up to 800 attendees as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
The Susquehanna University Box Office distributed up to two free tickets per person, which started Monday. Tickets will be required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets can be picked up in advance at the box office, located in the lobby of Degenstein Center Theater, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The university has held the Christmas Candlelight Service since 1966, inviting campus and community members to gather for candle lighting, carols, traditional readings and prayers in celebration of the holiday season.
University chaplain, the Rev. Scott Kershner, will preside over the service and deliver the message. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.
Masks are required to be worn indoors. Although a shuttle will not be running this year, parking will be available in nearby lots.
Child-friendly, nonperishable food donations will be accepted to benefit the local community.