Christy Zeigler found her calling at Haven Ministry

SUNBURY — Christy Zeigler applied at Haven Ministry eight years ago on a whim, never really expecting to be hired.
After working two years as assistant director and the last six years as the executive director, Zeigler said she realized this position at the non-profit homeless shelter at 1043 S. Front St. is what she was born to do.
"It was something in mind that I had to do. It was a nagging thing: 'you got to do it, you got to do it,'" said Zeigler, 64, one of two paid employees. "And so I did it. I truly think it was a calling. I never had a dream that I would be doing anything like this."
Zeigler, a native of Sunbury, graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1974 and took two years of classes at Bloomsburg State college for special education and psychology. After ministerial classes, she worked as a church secretary for 17 years and also an authorized lay worship leader at Lutheran churches before she applied for the position at Haven Ministries.
She started on April 2, 2012, as the assistant director under Pam Steffen. When Steffen stepped down in 2014, Zeigler took over.
Since its founding by the Sunbury Ministerium in 1991, Haven Ministry has provided emergency shelter to 4,950 people who have called Haven Ministry their temporary home. Haven Ministry is a nonprofit organization guided by a board of directors composed of both clergy and lay person and funded through donations. There is also an emergency food pantry and a Christmas toy drive.
Currently, there are 28 residents, including eight children. It's low right now, but the weather hasn't turned extremely cold yet and landlords for most of the year were not permitted to evict people from their housing.
But, she said, "We're always full."
Each resident must pass a criminal background check. They may stay as long as they need in order to get back on their feet, Zeigler said.
The residents are provided guidance with obtaining jobs, housing and other forms of assistance, Zeigler said.
The average stay in years past is six months, but 2020 has meant that some residents have been there for a year now, she said.
Zeigler said the children who age out of foster care are the stories that tug at her heart the most.
"I become their mother," said Zeigler. "We had one fellow I drove to school every day just to make sure he was there."
Crossley, who has worked with Zeigler for the last six years, said she could talk about how good Zeigler is for hours.
"She's one of the greatest bosses I've ever had," said Crossley. "She's so kind and forgiving."
Crossley said Zeigler was meant for the job.
"I can't think of a better person to sit behind that desk," she said.
Zeigler was nominated for this year’s People Made a Difference in the Valley in 2020 by Debra Brouse.
"The total scope of what this woman does and deals with on a daily basis is incredible," Brouse said. "She helps so many people in so many ways: basic food, shelter, clothing and compassion."