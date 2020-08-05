DANVILLE — One Valley church isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop a time-honored tradition.
Pine Street Lutheran Church "has been having an ice cream festival for 50 years or more," said Bill Snover. He and his wife, Jeannie Snover, have helped make the ice cream for more than 25 years.
Though the Danville church had to modify their plans for the annual ice cream festival — which normally includes a variety of food options and socializing — the organizers decided to scale it back to just selling ice cream and soup by the quart on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church will use the proceeds to pay for porch repairs and to donate to local groups such as Camp Mount Luther and the Danville Fire Police.
The church is making around 300 quarts split between five flavors of ice cream this year: vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry and teaberry. Each quart costs $6 and can be ordered at the church on the day of the sale or people can preorder by calling the church at 570-275-2110.
"I'm disappointed that we can't do the festival," Jeannie Snover said as she and other masked volunteers made the ice cream Tuesday. "It's always a good time for everyone and we get a lot of people that just come in for the food."
Over the years, volunteers have been able to tinker with the ice cream recipes.
"We've experimented with different amounts of heavy cream, whole milk and sweetened condensed milk and we finally hit on a recipe that is pretty creamy," Bill Snover said.
"We can't just give them away," Jeannie Snover said of the recipes. "We just try to use the best possible ingredients."