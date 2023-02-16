McALISTERVILLE — Bunkertown Brethren Church plans to expand its Pre-K days of service at Faith Preschool to three days per week.
This change will occur beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Most preschools in the area currently offer three days per week and board members felt it timely to increase these services for families in the community as well.
“Increasing days will enhance the delivery of a faith-based curriculum that integrates biblical truth and kindergarten readiness, both at the core of our goals at Faith Preschool,” said Louise Hummel, chair of the preschool committee.
Registrations are currently being accepted for the upcoming year. Children are age-eligible for enrollment the year prior to entering kindergarten according to the district's kindergarten entrance age, which is Sept. 1.
Parents interested in registering their child can download a registration form at bunkertownchurch.com.
Faith Preschool is also in the process of hiring both the teacher and assistant teacher for the upcoming year. Interested persons may apply online at bunkertownchurch.com.
For questions and more details related to registering children or applying for positions, visit the website bunkertownchurch.com, email bunkertownchurchsecretary@gmail.com or call the church at 717-463-3572.