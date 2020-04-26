SELINSGROVE — Members of the Christ United Methodist Church continued to feed people every week by giving away another 400 pounds of chicken on Saturday.
Vehicles lined Abby Road at the Victory Baptist Church in Selinsgrove while waiting for barbecue chicken that was prepared by the men's ministry group for the fourth straight week.
"We want to make sure people have a hot meal," Gary Dean, president of the men's ministry group said.
"We will do this until the pandemic is over."
The vehicles lined the road waiting for their chicken, cookies and chips.
"This is so amazing that they do this," Ron Rupp, 66, of Shamokin Dam said. "It is wonderful that we get to come and get this."
Ministry member Mo Sebulime, of Shamokin Dam, said he was thrilled to be a part of helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are here to make sure everyone gets a meal," he said. "I want to continue to help out whenever we can."
Ministry member Chuck Smeltz felt the same way.
"We are going to continue to provide meals as long as the pandemic lasts," he said.
"We want everyone to come to see us and get a meal."
More than 500 platters were served, Smeltz said.
"I am so thankful for this group," Sue Rusin, 58, of Selinsgrove said. "They are all just so nice and I am grateful to be able to come and get this meal."
Dean said anyone that wants to donate food to the food bank should contact The Victory Baptist Church or the Christ United Methodist Church.