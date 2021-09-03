COAL TOWNSHIP — Watch movies in church at LCBC (Lives Changed By Christ) Coal Township during its At The Movies series Sundays in September beginning this weekend.
Attendees are invited to the church service at 9327 State Route 61 in Coal Township, where clips from popular films will be shown along with a message that highlights the big idea and life lesson learned from the film. Services are held Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
The Coal Township location is themed to look like the set from Jurassic Park as a fun event for kids and adults alike. LCBC locations throughout Pennsylvania will take part in At The Movies, a series starting September 4/5/6 and running throughout the month of September. Times and information for every LCBC location can be found at LCBCAtTheMovies.com.
LCBC Church is a contemporary, seeker-friendly church with a weekly attendance of 17,000 adults and children at 17 locations.