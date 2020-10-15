SUNBURY— A new BBQ restaurant in Sunbury has teamed with New Life Ministries in Northumberland for a community sweater drive to be held in the city on Monday.
Danielle Flora, who owns J&D Good Eats with her husband, Jason, said the sweaters will be distributed at the restaurant on from 6 to 7 p.m.
"Jason and I are doing this mostly to give back to the community, where there is a need," said Flora.
Flora also said the youth members of New Life Ministries will be on hand at the restaurant, located at 251 Market St. in Sunbury, to help hand out the sweaters and other items to those in need.
"There will be about 200 sweaters to be given out and some hats, scarves and small hygiene bag for some women," she said. "Most of the sweaters were handmade by women in the Valley, and donated to our church. The children then sorted through close to 700 sweaters and organized them by size."
The restaurant will be provided food for the volunteers after the distribution, Flora said.