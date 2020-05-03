DANVILLE — Nancy Sabo came to the Jubilee Kitchen meal giveaway on Saturday alone.
The 65-year-old Danville resident is used to having her husband, 78-year-old Elmer Sabo, by her side when she comes to the food distribution in Danville, but he took a fall a week ago and is now recuperating in a nursing home until Monday. She is not allowed to visit him due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's nice what they're doing," said Nancy Sabo of the meal distribution by the Danville Rotary and Jubilee Kitchen at Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of Church and East Market streets. "This will give me lunch or supper. Times are tough. We miss not being able to come to church."
Jubilee was a weekly hot meal event and social gathering for at least 30 people up until March 11 when it was shut down to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Saturday was the first time it re-opened for curbside pick up only, according to Jubilee director Nancy Davies.
"You look at the news every day and there's definitely a need," said Davies.
Volunteers and recipients were asked to wear masks and have no contact with each other. If someone drove up, they would be handed the meals but if they walked up, they picked the meal up off a table. All volunteers wore gloves, too.
Rotary member Glenn Leighow, owner of the local Subway, donated 150 meals that include sandwiches, chips and fruit, said Danville Rotary Club President-elect Lynn Breyfogle.
"There is so much of a need in the area," said President Dody Fisher. "So many have lost their jobs. Food is a basic human need."
The Rotarians donate to Jubilee twice a year and also volunteer in other parts of the community.
"I really enjoy doing community service when there's an opportunity to do so," said Kowk Ngai, of Danville.
Jubilee Kitchen will have another curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16.