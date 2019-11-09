SUNBURY — The annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Sunbury is scheduled for Nov. 28.
The meal, organized by Rhonda Fisher and volunteers, is held at Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets, Sunbury. In addition to a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal, there will fellowship, prize bingo for adults, crafts, movies, free Bibles, free teddy bears throughout the day, free blankets, coats, hats and gloves for those in need.
A continental breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dinner is served at 12 noon. Free delivery is available within a 10-mile radius. To order the day of the event, call 570-286-6459.
To make monetary donations, supply or food donations, or to offer help with preparation, serving, meal delivery or clean up, contact Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, PA., 17812, care of Rhonda Fisher.
