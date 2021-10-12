HUMMELS WHARF — The congregation of h2church will have to find a temporary home for services while they await renovations at the former Bimbo Bakeries in Sunbury.
Pastor Mark Gittens, of Sunbury, said Susquehanna Valley Mall officials have informed him that the section of the former J.C. Penney store he rented would be provided to an electronic business that was looking to expand. The church has been at the site for the past four years. Gittens said the church will find a place to hold services.
“We must be out at the end of October so we have a gap where we need to find somewhere,” Gittens said Monday.
Gittens said mall officials have been extremely helpful and offered to have the church move into the former BonTon spot.
The transition is tough, the pastor said, because the new church building at 249 N. 11th St. in Sunbury, at the former Bimbo Bakeries, will open no later than January.
“The work being done now is unbelievable,” Gittens said. “They are making such huge progress and the volunteers are just non-stop working. It is all truly amazing.”
Bimbo Bakeries USA closed in 2017 and the building was vacant until Gittens made the purchase.
In late 2020, Gittens announced the $1 million project to revamp the building and make it a center for social services as well as the new home for the h2church.
The h2church congregation consists of about 600 people, Gittens said, and he is impressed with how the church is working together.
“Sometimes it’s hard to see a board of 10 working together, let alone seeing hundreds of people working together like we are,” he said.
Gittens said he didn’t want to panic his congregation with the news He said no decisions have been made on where the church will end up for the next few months.
“We have been running out of seats on Sundays,” Gittens said. “We are the largest we have ever been and our people don’t seem to mind that we will be in a transitional period. They all know what is important, and it’s not a building. They all have the flexibility to stay focused on the main objective. We have options and we trust God.”
Gittens said he is also considering holding services at the Spyglass Ridge Winery stage, just outside of Sunbury.
Winery owner Tom Webb said he has dealt with Gittens through the years and he “didn’t think twice” about offering the stage at Spyglass to Gittens.
“We talked about this before because, like he said, it would be nice to have it outside,” Webb said. “I have no problems helping them out during this time. He (Gittens) has done opening prayers for us here and his family is here often and he has done countless weddings out here. This is not for any other reason because I am part of this community and we want to be able to help anyone out when they are in need.”
Gittens said he is in the process of working out the details of the transition.