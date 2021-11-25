SELINSGROVE — Thursday's 200-meal giveaway is only the beginning of what Pastor CA Cranfill plans to do.
Cranfill, pastor of Missio Dei Church, in Selinsgrove, and several volunteers prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for 200 people.
"We had hoped for 200 people and we got it," Cranfill said. "I am so happy to be doing this."
The dinner, which included volunteers preparing 20 turkeys ranging in sizes, mashed potatoes, stuffing and all the fixings, was distributed Thursday morning from the church to families who were in need.
"We are so pleased with the turnout," Cranfill said. "We are all glad to be able to help out."
Volunteer Justin Rodd, 19, of Selinsgrove, said he was also thrilled to be part of the event.
"It's so nice to be able to help others," he said. "I am glad to be here and glad to be participating."
Vehicles began to arrive and for Sam Mason, 52, the dinner was a blessing.
"It's so nice to have people in our community who want to help," he said. "I am struggling a bit and this was something that just helps out so much and brings joy to so many people who just want to forget problems for a few hours. I am grateful."
Masy Deulin, 20, of Turbotville, said she volunteered because she wanted to help.
"This is wonderful," she said. "I am just glad we were able to do it."
Cranfill said volunteers prepared food on Wednesday and Thursday morning and were delivering items and getting ready for the rush of people.
"This is something we want to keep doing around the holidays," he said. "We are excited we had such a great response and we plan to do this again."