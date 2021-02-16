SHAMOKIN — Ash Wednesday will look different across the Valley this year and that's not a problem for pastors.
In Shamokin, Mother Cabrini Catholic Church will be doing Ash Wednesday like they used to do in ancient times, according to Paster Martin Kobos while one church in Selinsgrove is refraining from doing ashes this year at all, according to Pastor Dietmar Plajer at St. Paul’s UCC.
"We want to do something different this year because of COVID-19," Plajer said. "We will be smashing a mirror."
Plajer said the church was in search of an old mirror to smash as a sign of reflection on brokenness in lives.
"What can we do instead of ashes? The idea with the mirror is that we are experiencing brokenness in our lives and some are shattered and in pain. We are grieving with a whole year of COVID-19 and when the mirror will shatter we will reflect on what is broken."
Plajer said palms from 2020 will be gathered and burnt down to ashes and the ceremony will be filmed and played during Wednesday's online services.
"People who attend will be able to watch on the screens and those that don't will be able to watch online," he said. '"Our first priority is safety and I do not encourage people to attend live as we are seeing many families watch online."
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, clergy in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg officials say they will not mark the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads with the ashes this year as is traditionally done.
Today will mark a 40-day period when Catholics are asked to devote themselves to seeking the Lord in prayer and reading scripture, to service by giving alms, and to sacrifice through fasting, according to diocese officials.
Ashes will be distributed with clergy members blessing the ashes and sprinkling them with Holy Water. Those wishing to receive ashes will line up, following social distancing guidelines and instead of making the sign of the cross on foreheads, clergy will sprinkle the ashes on top of the head.
"This is the way they used to do it in ancient times and I think it will be great to go back to that," Kobos, a Franciscan Friar said.
Kobos said he hopes to see people come out and he feels with social distancing and masks, people will be OK.
"A lot of people are still gun shy about being out in public," he said. "I am hoping people will practice safe social distancing and follow the guidelines and come out."
Kobos said attendance is down during regular church services because of the pandemic and the weather.
"It seems a lot of bad weather is also a factor in people staying home," he said. "It seems we get the bad weather on weekends."
Kobos said his parish is not seeing the 30-percent capacity during services and he hopes that changes.
Mother Cabrini has around 650 people who are members of the church, Kobos said.
"We haven’t been maxed out at our 30-percent and I think people get into the groove at coming at a particular time and I hope we can get back to that," he said.
Mother Cabrini's first service will be at 8 a.m., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. and a mass at 7 p.m., Kobos said.
Mother Cabrini will also be doing Stations of the Cross on Friday's through Lent, he said.