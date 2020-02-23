Churches offering special worship services, events during Lent

Christians around the world will begin their observance of the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday, which this year falls on Feb. 26.
“Ash Wednesday is the beginning to a yearly season called Lent,” explained Daniel Wilt, pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lewisburg. “Lent is the 40 days, plus six Sundays leading up to Easter, where we are reminded of themes of sin, death, temptations, suffering and sacrifice.”
Receiving ashes, said Wilt, is a call to return to being faithful to God and removing the barriers that get in the way of that.
“The reason Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent is because the ashes are a reminder of our creation and our mortality. By receiving ashes we are acknowledging that we are limited people but we are also created by God.
"Often people just give up something for Lent, but the real objective of Lent is that when you give something up, you replace it with something that will reconnect you with God or the work God calls people to (caring for the creation, serving our neighbors, feeding the hungry).”
Traditionally, followers give things up for Lent to connect with God in a different way than they have before, Wilt said.
To give people a chance to reflect and learn throughout the Lenten season, churches in the area are offering various opportunities to come together for a light meal and devotion.
Milton Ministerium
Jilline Bond, president of the Milton Ministerium, said Lent will be celebrated with Soup and the Word every Wednesday at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
“We invite our area seniors to come for free soup and a devotion from area pastors and churches,” said Bond. “It is always a wonderful time each year.”
Approximately 100 people will show up each week for “this time of fellowship, devotion and in honor of the upcoming crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus,” said Bond.
Lewisburg Council of Churches
Wilt said the Lewisburg Council of Churches will host Soup and Scripture on Wednesdays throughout Lent. The Lewisburg Council of Churches is a body of laypeople that bring the churches together to work together for common causes.
“The Eastern Union County Food Bank was greatly helped by the Council of Churches,” said Wilt. “Now, several local nonprofits are helped from funds" raised by the council of churches.
Soup and Scripture begins with communal prayer, followed by a time of eating around tables. After lunch, the pastoral leader of that day will get up and lead with a short sermon around a Psalm that will help shed light on the meaning of Lent. The meals are prepared by different churches each week as well and consist of a sandwich, soup, dessert, coffee, water and tea.
Wilt said Soup and Scripture has been going on since at least 2007.
The Lewisburg Ministerium is made up of pastors of churches connected to the council, as well as the chaplains of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Bucknell University, Evangelical Community Hospital and Riverwoods. Churches that currently participate in these two bodies are Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Faith Lutheran Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, St. John’s United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
First Baptist Church, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church members get together at 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday for a worship service that culminates with receiving communion and ashes. This year, the three churches will gather at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church on Ash Wednesday.
“We also do Maundy Thursday and Good Friday together,” said Wilt. “Maundy Thursday is at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Good Friday is at First Baptist at 7 p.m.”
Services are open to anyone who wants to join and participate as they feel led to do so, said Wilt.
Montandon United Methodist Church
For those who work during the day and have limited time on Ash Wednesday, Montandon United Methodist Church is offering a solution.
According to Pastor Carol Haas, the church will offer Stop & Go Soup & Ashes from noon until 2 p.m. at its parish, 231 Main Street.
“Stop in on your lunch hour, have a bowl of soup, receive your mark of ashes and be on your way,” said Haas.
Parking is available on the street or behind the church. The offer is open to the public.