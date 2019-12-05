SUNBURY — Robert Zimmerman Jr., Sunbury Rotary Club's Citizen of the Year, had some advice Thursday evening for people who serve their community.
"Feel comfortable about what you're doing, do it because you love it," Zimmerman told a Rotary gathering held in his honor at the Packer House.
Zimmerman was the guest of honor at the dinner and award ceremony, and several people shared memories or offered congratulations to the city car dealership owner whose community service fingerprints can be found throughout Sunbury and beyond.
Attorney Thomas Boop, a past Sunbury Rotary president, listed Zimmerman's resume of service, from his time in the Marines Corps and Army Reserves to his widespread civic involvement, from his church, Zion Lutheran, to the capital campaign for Camp Mount Luther.
Zimmerman Motors goes back 130 years and is now a fifth-generation business with Zimmerman's son Troy's involvement, Boop said.
Boop noted Zimmerman not only serves on his church council, but has been its president, led the church's capital campaign and sings in the choir. He was involved in his alma mater Susquehanna University's capital campaign; Sunbury Revitalization Inc.; the Albright Center, where he served as co-chair; the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, serving as board president two different times; served on the board and as president at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club; the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the Masonic Lodge, where he served as worshipful master, the equivalent of president.
Zimmerman said he credits his parents raising their children in a faith-based home for his living up to the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self." His sister, the Rev. Ann Zimmerman, also was in the audience and offered the benediction at the end of the program.
"We believe in God first, family second, and I have a commitment to work," he told the nearly 100 people in attendance.
He was presented with a free one-year membership in the Rotary as part of the honor.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, presented Zimmerman with a state House citation. She said she asked people what they thought of when she said his name.
"Cars. A fighter, not in a bad way. He fights for the right thing," Culver said.
Culver said to Zimmerman, "Your work ethic is second to none."
Dave Herbert, past chairman of chamber of commerce, also presented a proclamation declaring Thursday Bob Zimmerman Day in the Greater Susquehanna Valley, and Ann Kaufman, district director for U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12 of Kreamer, also presented a citation, which Keller read on the House floor on C-SPAN earlier this week.
She said to Zimmerman that Keller told her, "Please tell Bob he's an outstanding human being, and so is his family."