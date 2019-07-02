LEWISBURG — Residential customers of Citizens’ Electric face a $9.69 hike on their monthly bills under a rate increase proposal submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
The electric utility’s proposal filed Monday asks to increase rates by a combined $792,246. If approved, the increase would take place Aug. 30.
Customers using 1,250-kilowatt hours each month will pay $129.20, up from $119.51, should the full increase be approved.
“The proposed rates are necessary to fund increases in material, labor, vegetation management and other costs that have occurred since Citizens’ last base rate case in 2016,” a company press release states.
Increases for commercial customers vary depending on billing demand and rate schedule, according to a company press release. Large-scale commercial users will see a slight decrease compared to increases for firms with much lighter demands for electricity.
Contact Citizens’ Electric with questions about the increase: 570-524-2231.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO