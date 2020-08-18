SUNBURY — At least 14 people are showing interest in the former Glen Raven Custom Fabrics building and that number could go up after an open house on Aug. 26, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
"We have had at least 14 leads on this property already," she said. "There has been a lot of interest here and we want to be able to have definitive plans in place."
Ocker said Glen Raven and city officials are hosting an open house at the property on Aug. 26 for potential buyers.
In the meantime, city officials are still searching for parties interested in occupying the former Glen Raven Custom Fabrics building, on the Walnut Street Exchange, and the former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Community Hospital, on 11th Street.
In June, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics announced it would be shuttering, leaving the 25-acre property vacant. The company announced 101 people would lose their jobs.
In December, UPMC officials announced the hospital, which sat in Sunbury for nearly 125 years, would shutter. The hospital closed in March.
City Administrator Jody Ocker announced in June a few interested parties were inquiring about the former silk mill property, located at the Walnut Street Extension.
"The last I heard on the hospital is that we had no leads on anyone interested at this time," Ocker said. "I have been in contact with state Rep. Lynda Culver and she is helping us to consider some possible options, to engage with UPMC."
Ocker said the city does not want the former hospital to be empty.
"Maybe a long-term plan to tear it down should be considered," she said. "There has been nothing in the works and no meetings on anything like that but we don't want it to just sit there empty."
Ocker said the opposite is happening with Glen Raven.
"I think we are pretty close to something happening there and we will announce publicly soon," she said. "Things are going well and we are speaking with Glen Raven officials often. We are hoping by September to make an announcement."
The team of Ocker, Burke, Culver and Focus Central Pennsylvania Executive Director Lauren Bryson, has been meeting weekly to develop an aggressive marketing plan targeting C-Level decision-makers of quality companies considering expansion in the northeast U.S., site location consultants and developers, Ocker said.
The property has been listed on ZoomProspector and PASiteSearch, and promoted in industry newsletters, Ocker said.
"I will be happy with whatever company comes into that location," Councilman Josh Brosious said. "The city will have to work with and help grow that location and get workers back in there."
Brosious said he also hopes the former hospital location will get a tenant.
"It may not be a hospital anymore and maybe a different type of business can go in there," he said. "But we need to work with UPMC and we need to be able to help promote bringing in jobs to our city."