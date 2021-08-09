SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council members hired a city constable Monday to transport inmates and save police officers overtime.
Council members approved Constable Sam Spigelmeyer, of Sunbury, on Monday night, at a fee of $50 a trip not to exceed 100 trips to the Northumberland County Prison.
The move will allow officers to stay in the city instead of traveling to the Northumberland County Prison in Coal Township.
“This will free up our officers and not have to have an officer sit at the station to essentially babysit someone while we are doing the paperwork,” Police Chief Brad Hare said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich agreed and said hiring the constable is a good move for the city.
“We will be able to keep our officers on the streets,” he said.
Solicitor Joel Wiest prepared the contract and said it is an at-will contract so either the city or the constable can leave it at any time.
“This is good for the city and will help our residents because officers will be able to stay out on patrol and not have to leave to make the trip to the jail,” he said.
Grand opening of new station
Council also announced the grand opening of the new police station at 337 Arch St. will be held on Oct. 29.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the project is on target to be finished in early September.
Council meets again on Aug. 23 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.