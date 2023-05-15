SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano both want to sit down and talk before any agreement is made about the former Knight-Celotex site.
Schiccatano said the county recently received the proposal from Sunbury. Brosious voted against the proposal.
The topic of whether the site can be used came to light when Sunbury officials voted to send a proposal to Northumberland County to create a 50-50 partnership on the preparation, use of the land, sales and leasing agreements.
Council members said the city will not spend a dime in the new proposal.
Brosious voted against the agreement, not because he doesn’t want the land to be developed, he said, but instead because he nor the public were involved in any decisions council members made with county officials.
Meetings took place with council members and county officials, but Brosious said he was not included.
"I agree we should all sit down and discuss this," Schiccatano said. "I spoke with Josh (Brosious) and we agreed we all should sit down and talk before the commissioners vote on anything."
Brosious said he was just given a copy of the new 50-50 proposal three days before council was asked to vote on it. He said he informed council he would not be voting in favor of the document until there was a chance for other council members and the public to speak.
“The taxpayers have a right to know what their elected officials are doing, and all elected officials need to be involved in the process,” he said. “I am in complete support of developing this property, but we need to make sure we are doing it wisely, the property is safe, and residents have input on what is going on.”
In 2015, Northumberland County held an environmental meeting with consultant Raymond Minarovic, of Apex Industries, to address concerns about the land at that time.
A study from 2011 and a study in 2015 by Apex revealed low-level traces of contaminants, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, benzo(a)pyrene and benzo(b)flurenthen. Forty-eight samples were taken across the 22 acres using ground penetrating radar, soil samples and concrete coring. Apex tested for 145 chemicals, but only five were identified above Act 2 standards.
Reports of buried drums, asbestos and steam tunnels were either unable to be identified or posed no risk, the report said. The plant closed in 2008 and structures on the facility were demolished in 2010.
Apex also found no evidence of fracking, so radiation was not a concern, Minarovic said at the time.
Sunbury Solicitor Joel Wiest informed City Council he has documentation stating the site is not contaminated and can be prepared to be used or sold commercially.
There had been no movement at the site for years until 2021 when it was announced that former Gov. Tom Wolf granted a $2 million grant to be used at the 1400 Susquehanna Ave. property.
The funds were to be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, without costing taxpayers anything, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
That deal is now off the table, city officials said.
"I am in agreement that we all need to meet," Brosious said. "We all need to be on the same page to have a successful partnership and we need to all remember that we are here for the taxpayers."
Schiccatano said a meeting would take place between commissioners and council members at a later date and nothing was going to be voted on until after that meeting.