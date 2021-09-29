SUNBURY — A branch of Lackawanna College is located in Sunbury but the director said the school wants to be a bigger part of the city and is now offering city employees a scholarship to attend.
Center Director Phil Campbell appeared before City Council Monday and said the college is located in the city but that the college wants to be more than just located in city limits.
“We are here but we feel we want to be a bigger part of the city,” he said. “We are going to be offering all city employees a chance to attend.”
Campbell said Lackawanna College will offer a $2,000 scholarship toward their degree for all city employees.
The offer is just for employees and they have to take nine credits, which is considered part-time, Campbell said.
A semester usually costs about $8,000, he said.
“We want to fill a need in the city,” he said. “This is something that can and will help the city move forward in training and education and we believe it is a natural fit and we understand there has to be a work-life balance.”
Councilman Jim Eister said he was happy the college wanted to be part of the city. "I think this is a great gesture,” he said. “We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with Lackawanna.”
City Administrator Derrick Backer said it’s a great opportunity for the city.
“Lackawanna College partnering with the city to offer scholarship opportunities for city employees is a fantastic opportunity for our employees to further education through a higher education institution that is located right here in Sunbury,” he said.
“Lackawanna College has been a partner in our community since coming to Sunbury. I encourage our citizens to take advantage of the opportunities that Lackawanna offers Sunbury, such as their partnership with CareerLink and dual enrollment through Shikellamy High School as well as other surrounding high schools.”
The college also offers students a chance to earn college credits before they graduate from high school.
SOAR
The Pennsylvania Students Occupationally and Academically Ready (SOAR) program allows high school students to participate in challenging coursework that will prepare them for higher education in occupations that are in high demand.
SOAR works to align high school courses with the requirements of a college program, so students can begin the work to complete a degree, diploma, or certificate. Lackawanna College, Sunbury Center, works with multiple high schools and vocational institutions in the area to offer this program.
Lackawanna College, Sunbury Center, is located in the Sunbury Plaza at 1145 N. Fourth St. The first semester of instruction began in August 2017.
After successfully completing relevant coursework, students are eligible to receive free college credits from Lackawanna College. Those credits are offered to students with completed articulations in, accounting technology/technician bookkeeping, administrative assistant/secretarial science, criminal justice/police science, homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting, and related protective services.