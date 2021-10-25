SUNBURY — Thirty-nine Sunbury employees will receive Christmas bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 before Christmas.
The money will come from the $980,000 the city received in American Rescue Funds. Councilman Josh Brosious made the proposal to council last month and on Monday night during the monthly meeting council. Mayor Kurt Karlovich approved the first of the spending in the way of bonuses for employees who worked from Jan. 1, 2020 through Monday night.
"I am very happy that council voted in favor of giving some of the funds to the employees," Brosious said. "It is well deserved to everyone that kept the city running during the pandemic when it hit in 2020 and to all those that are still making sure operations are continuing. Our employees are great assets and I'm glad tonight we voted to show it."
Council also voted to hire former Bloomsburg state trooper and current Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams as a part-time officer who would help with major crimes.
"We are lucky to have him join us and we get to use his knowledge and connections inside the department," Police Chief Brad Hare said. "This is a win-win for us and the district."
Hare and City Administrator Derrick Backer also announced the grand opening of the new Sunbury Police Department building at 337 Arch St. would have to delay its grand opening, which was scheduled for Oct. 29.
Backer said a delay in technology is the cause and the building will not be ready due to lack of equipment that is on delay.
"It's like everything else going with delays in parts and equipment," Backer said.
Backer said he spoke with contractors and they are hoping to have the parts they need for the police to move in by the end of November.
"It is can change if they get what they need," he said.