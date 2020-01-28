SUNBURY — The Sunbury Steam Fire Engine Co. Number 1 is facing a 60-day shutdown because the firefighters need more training, city Fire Chief Brad Wertz said.
Wertz told City Council that he decided to pull the company, located at Center and Penn St., out of service because he discovered that six of the eight volunteer firefighters were not properly trained.
Wertz said the department is working on getting the proper training and he is personally helping get them back in service.
"I decided it was a liability at this time to keep the department running," he said. "For now it is just safer for everyone until they receive the proper training."
Wertz said the company would show up at scenes but he would have to send them away because they were not allowed to perform certain tasks.
"I appreciate the people that want to help and become volunteers but we just need to get everyone trained properly."
Wertz said no one at any scene was in any danger of being hurt.
The city gives each of the six fire companies in the city $10,000 per year for equipment. This year the city began to require receipts for purchases before disbursing the money.
The fire companies in the city are the Americus Hose Co., The Friendships, The East Ends, The Rescue Hose Co., and the Goodwills.
Wertz said he spoke with Number 1's fire chief Brandon Pehowic and they were in agreement the department needs more training.
"As far as this causing any concerns the answer is no," Wertz said. "No fire protection will be interrupted and there is a fire truck two blocks away at the Americus."
The Americus Hose Co. is located on Linden St.
Wertz said there are four other engines in the city ready to go at any time.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she is hopeful Sunbury Steam will be up in running in the 60 days.
"The city is very proud and grateful for the Sunbury Fire Department and each of the volunteer firefighters," she said. "It’s important to recognize where there may be gaps in training and to take action to provide necessary training to make sure every firefighter is prepared. This is important for the safety of all firefighters and the public. I think Fire Chief Wertz has done the right thing and I’m confident the Sunbury Steam Fire Co. No. 1 will be back in service soon."
Wertz said the firefighters will be provided training opportunities through the city and state.
Volunteer and paid firefighters can acquire 34 levels of certification if they choose in order to be considered a professional firefighter, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner.