SUNBURY — City emergency responders are concerned with the unexpected closing of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury.
Bob Hare, general manager for the Americus Community Ambulance Service, in Sunbury, said the announcement Thursday shocked his staff.
"It is very sad to see," he said. "The hospital and the Americus have been working together since 1927."
Hare said he is concerned because in 2019 so far, 755 patients have been transported to the Sunbury hospital and those ambulances never left the city and were back in service within minutes.
Now, those patients would have a choice of going to either Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville; UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, in Williamsport; Geisinger Shamokin, in Shamokin, or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
But that will take a lot of extra time.
"We always have ambulances running but this will absolutely take much more time now," he said. "It's a bit concerning and we will figure out a new game plan."
Hare said so far in 2019, 1,200 patients have been transported between Geisinger in Danville and Shamokin.
Only 10 patients have gone to UPMC in Williamsport. The Americus transported 335 patients to Evangelical Community Hospital.
"Patients have the option to go where they want within reason," Hare said. "This situation just makes it tougher on everyone."
A.R.E.A. Services, Inc., in Northumberland, owner Bernie Rumberger, agreed with Hare.
"It was nice being able to go to Sunbury and be back in service right away," Rumberger said. "This closing is very sad. The turn around time now will increase and make it harder on all of us."
The Americus services Sunbury, Lower and Upper Augusta Townships, Rockefeller Township, Snydertown, Dalmatia, Herndon, Jackson Township, Little Mahonoy, Lower Mahonoy, and Washington Townships. In Snyder County, the Americus services Shamokin Dam.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department will also be impacted by the hospital's closing.
"First and foremost I am sad for all the employees at the hospital," Hare said. "But on our end, it creates an issue with DUIs as it causes us to drive 20 minutes to the nearest hospital. This takes an officer off the street for more than an hour. I received a phone call from Robert Kane, president of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, and he said if there is anything they could do, they would help."
Hare said he listened but he did not reply.
"I said thanks for the phone call and that was that," Hare said. "I mean what could I say other than telling him to remain open for our community as a whole. This closure puts a burden on all surrounding police departments."