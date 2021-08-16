SUNBURY — A Harrisburg grant writer will repay $12,000 to Sunbury after not fulfilling a contractual obligation to apply for 104 grants.
Last month, City Council members demanded Daniel Zalewski Jr., repay $12,000 after council members say they didn’t receive 104 grant applications that were paid for.
A letter acquired Friday through The Right To Know Law showed city solicitor Joel Wiest sent Zalewski Jr., a demand for repayment notice. According to City Administrator Derrick Backer, Zalewski Jr., has agreed to repay the money.
“The City of Sunbury has come to an agreement with DAZA Development for repayment, which has already been completed," Backer said. "We are turning the page on this unfortunate experience and working on numerous grants and projects for the betterment of Sunbury.”
Backer said the city paid Zalewski $12,000 in 2020 for 120 grants to be filled out and applied for, but they have only received 16 in the past year.
Zalewski said he has attempted to contact the city to set up a meeting because he wanted to fulfill his contract and planned on getting the rest of the grants done.
The issue was brought up at the July 12 council meeting and council members met in an executive session to discuss the matter. Backer said the city received some funding from the 16 applications that went toward the Reagan Street Project and bike and pedestrian planning grant. The total was about $700,000, Backer said.
"Grant funding that was applied for by the grant writer was awarded to the city in excess of $700,000 through multiple grants," Backer said. "The original contract allotted for 120 grants to be submitted on the city’s behalf and in order to achieve this in the last 18 months, he would have needed to submit a grant every 4.5 days which did not happen.”