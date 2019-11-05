SUNBURY — Sunbury officials are immediately lifting the city-wide no parking ordinance due to confusion generated by the end of the street sweeping season, Councilman Chris Reis announced Monday.
"The city has a no parking ordinance in effect all year but lifts this ordinance from Dec. 1st to March 31 to allow residents to leave their vehicles in spaces on roads that typically would be moved," Reis said. "With the confusion of that date being moved up the city has instead just decided to immediately lift it so residents will not be ticketed for not moving their vehicles."
The city will also reevaluate the ordinance over the winter to see whether day time street sweeping or a change to the ordinance is something that could alleviate this confusion, Reis said.
“With the cold temperatures expected this week we are going to be unable to run the sweeper," Reis said. "When we put that out online it generated some confusion of the end of people having to move their cars, so to not have that the easiest decision was just to stop ticketing right away”
Street sweeping will go until Nov. 30 weather pending, Reis said.
— Francis Scarcella