SUNBURY — City officials have taken extra precautions following Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order state-wide due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich has limited employees coming to work in each of the city's departments.
Karlovich said he wants to ensure the city is complying with the intent of the order by only having the minimum number of personnel leaving their homes to do critical work that cannot be deferred.
"City offices, including the city administration and mayor’s office, the treasurer’s office and the code office hours are curtailed to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Monday to Friday," Karlovich said. "Employees shall be scheduled to minimize close contact with others by alternating days. Employees will check messages, phone and email, each day, Monday to Friday. Public access to city offices is strictly limited."
Karlovich said employees with remote computer accessibility may work from home with the approval of City Administrator Jody Ocker and with specific guidelines for reporting hours and work tasks.
Karlovich said city services, such as regular trash pickup from city receptacles, will continue. Grass on public property will continue to be mowed.
Brush pickup and mulch giveaways are suspended until further notice, Karlovich said.
"City playgrounds, skate park and tennis courts will remain closed to public use," Karlovich said.
"Parks remain open for people to enjoy however gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. Private use of public facilities contracts for all April events shall be suspended and deposits returned."
Ocker said the city wants to protect its employees and the public.
"Employees are required to notify their supervisor and city administrator if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have a household member who has symptoms of COVID-19," Ocker said. "Employees are to stay home if feeling ill and must notify their supervisor and the city administrator."
Employees must wash their hands upon arrival at work and should use hand sanitizer frequently throughout the day. All contact surfaces (desk and countertops, door handles, cabinet handles, phones, etc) should be sanitized with a disinfectant wipe at the beginning of their shift, at the end of their shift and after helping any customer. Customers will be asked to clean their hands upon entry to public facilities.
Karlovich said all employees will be paid their normal wages for hours they would have worked had it not been for the reduction in hours due to the statewide stay-at-home order, or due to reasons defined by the Department of Labor and Industry.