SUNBURY — A 23-year-old resident of Haven Ministry faces felony indecent assault charges after Sunbury police say he had sex with a 13-year-old girl inside the homeless shelter.
Dylan Mullen was arrested and arraigned Monday in front of on-call Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole on felony charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Mullen was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash.
Sunbury police say they responded to Haven Ministry on South Front Street on June 24 for a report of a sexual assault.
Officers said they spoke to the alleged victim and the teen told police Mullen wanted a relationship, but she said they could not, according to court documents.
Another alleged witness told police Mullen told her he had sex with the teen, police said.
Officers placed Mullen under arrest and took him back to the Sunbury Police Department to be interviewed, police said.
Mullen told officers that when he moved in to Haven Ministry, he became friends with the teen and the two began to speak about sex, police wrote in court documents.
Police say Mullen told them the ten agreed to have sex with Mullen.
Mullen allegedly told officers the two were sitting on a bench outside the shelter at around midnight in mid-June and the two began to discuss sex again before they went into a room, unlocked a supply closet then had sex, according to court documents.
Mullen will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on July 18 for a preliminary hearing.