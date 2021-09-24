SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces felony charges of corruption of minors after police said he committed the crimes spanning a 10-year time period.
Garth Bingaman, 64, of Reagan Street, was arrested Friday and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Sunbury police say they received a phone call in June about a non-active sexual assault and an investigation began.
Police say they spoke with three victims, one who is now 12, and another who is now 25 and a third victim whose age was not listed in court documents.
Police say the victims told officers the man would make the victims touch his genitals with their feet on various occasions.
Police continued their investigation and spoke to both alleged victims, officers said.
Bingaman was charged Friday by Sunbury officer Dark Kieski and charged with three counts of felony corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Bingman will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on the charges at a later date.