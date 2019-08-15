SUNBURY — A city man is wanted on felony forgery charges after police said he stole checks from a Sunbury home and cashed them totaling $635.
Andrew Fritz, 44, of Susquehanna Avenue, faces felony forgery and two misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Officer in Charge Brad Hare said Fritz stole checks from a city resident's home in June.
Hare was dispatched to the victim's home where he was told Fritz stole the checks and was cashing them at a city bank. The victim told Hare he spoke to the bank, and the bank informed him that Fritz had cashed the checks and that the memo's on the checks had to do with painting and repairing things at the victim's home, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim advised Hare that he had been helping out another man who was staying with him so Hare spoke with the man and he said Fritz was in the home for a little bit but he didn't know what Fritz was doing, according to court documents. Hare asked the man if he knew where Fritz was, but the man said he did not, according to police.
Hare spoke to bank officials and received time photos identifying the person as Frtiz.
Fritz is now wanted by police and anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA