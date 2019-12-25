The Sunbury Moose Lodge 181 will be a non-smoking establishment come Jan. 1.
The more than 100-year-old lodge on Market Street will be non-smoking, Adrienne Bingaman, Junior Regent Women of the Moose Chapter 2436, said.
In July at the Moose International Convention in Las Vegas, Moose members voted and approved the non-smoking rule for lodges across the fraternity, Ben Snyder, junior past governor of Lodge 181 and President of the Pennsylvania Moose District 4 said.
“This is a big step forward for our fraternity,” he said in a press release. “We are very excited to offer a smoke-free environment for our members and their guests.
The change is something Snyder said hopefully brings in a whole group of people to the club.
“We feel that this change will open up a whole new pool of prospective members and will help get families with children or grandchildren to become members of this great fraternity,” he said.
The non-smoking status includes all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping, to be recognized across the country, Snyder said.
“As far as I know, The Sunbury Moose will be the first and only private club or fraternal organization to be non-smoking in the city,” he said.
“We are excited about it, and look forward to seeing new faces in our lodge.”
In August, The Danville Moose Family Center made a similar move. Members closed the club down for a week to allow volunteers to clean up the location in advance of the new bowling season that began around Labor Day.
The Moose Fraternity was first established in 1888. With a combined membership of more than a million members in the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose, the fraternity is present in over 1,500 communities across all 50 states and four Canadian provinces, plus Great Britain.
The Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of community service which includes counting monetary donations, volunteer hours worked, and miles driven annually.