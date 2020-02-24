SUNBURY — The home where a city man was stabbed Sunday morning has been temporarily condemned by city officials after police said the house was covered in blood.
Councilman Chris Reis said the city had already had contact with the owner of the property at 709 Edison Ave., for various violations.
Code officers had warned owner, Yara Evangelista, to fix the violations by April 15, Reis said.
Reis said Evangelista has been working with the city to fix the violations. Evangelista, who does not live in Sunbury, was unaware of the incident that occurred Sunday morning inside her rental property until city officials notified her on Monday, Reis said.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Timothy Moultrie, who was inside the home for a party, was stabbed. He is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, police said.
Moultrie was stabbed in the head and chest and police took three women into custody but no charges have been filed yet, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.
"Charges are forthcoming," Hare said. The probe into what happened is still ongoing, Hare said.
On Sunday, several search warrants were issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for the home as well as an apartment in the 500 block of Market Street.
Police were collecting evidence, which included blood-soaked clothes and blood samples from the Edison Avenue home, according to a search warrant.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the property owner is responsible to get the home back to code — which includes bringing in a professional crime scene cleaner.
According to a search warrant, the Edison Avenue address had large amounts of blood throughout the house.
"It is no different than a fire, they (property owners) call their insurance company," Hare said. "They (the owner) will have to contact someone who comes in and cleans the home."
According to city code, all landlords must report to the Code Department who is renting from them and list everyone staying at home or apartment.
The individual living inside the home was listed with the Code Department, Reis said.
Ocker said code officials are required to speak to the property owner if there are any issues or any police incidents.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was speaking with his department throughout the past two days.
"Our police department handled this incident quickly and were able to apprehend persons of interest during the course of their investigation," Karlovich said.
"It is a shame that this incident took place in our city. I will not stand for this type of behavior. The property owner is now left to clean up the mess while our city police handles this investigation, which in return takes their time off other matters due to this senseless act of violence."