SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury committed $1,000 toward hiring a consultant group to assist with the Qualified Opportunity Zones in Sunbury and Shamokin.
City Administrator Jody Ocker told members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday that the council approved their financial contribution at a recent public meeting. The $5,000 proposal comes from Ridge Policy Group and Knox Law Public Strategies to provide expertise in the federal program, which allows for tax breaks for investments in low-to-moderate-income communities.
"We're getting a bit more traction and momentum in pursuing it," said Ocker. "We felt like it was a good idea. We took it to the council and the council approved up to $1,000 from the mayor's economic development fund."
The Chamber already committed $1,000 toward the costs. Government and community leaders in Shamokin and Northumberland County are being asked to provide financial assistance once the proposal is finalized.
QOZs, which were designated by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Wolf administration in April 2018, allows developers to take certain tax responsibilities they would otherwise have, and invest it in certain areas in different communities around the Commonwealth.
The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), passed in December 2017, enables the governor to designate certain census tracts as Opportunity Zones. Investments made by individuals, corporations and other entities through special funds in these zones would be allowed to reduce or avoid federal taxes on capital gains. Under TCJA, the governor can designate up to 25 percent of census tracts that have high poverty rates and/or low median family incomes. Extra consideration was given to the poorest areas of the state, according to Gordner.
There are approximately 1,200 of these tracts that are eligible across the state, which are based on economic data, public input and other relevant factors.
The Sunbury zone includes large sections of North Third Street, North Fourth Street and Catawissa Avenue and surrounding streets, from Race and Reagan streets north to the end of the Pomfret Manor Cemetery, the underpass and Shikellamy Avenue.
Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett said the proposal will help "build enthusiasm" and provide a "roadmap" of where to go next.
"The ball is rolling now, we just have to keep it rolling," said Garrett.