SUNBURY — A city councilman and Sunbury businessman oppose a planned virtual meeting discussion about the three police department building options.
City officials will hold a work session through freeconferencecall.com on Monday night to discuss the three potential sites — 700 N. Fourth St., 441 Chestnut St. and 337 Arch St.
Councilman Josh Brosius and businessman Mark Walberg want the discussion to be postponed until council and the public can meet and discuss the options in person.
"We should not be discussing something of this magnitude and importance over the phone or virtually," Brosious said. "There is a need for a police department but we can not rush to get something passed and waste taxpayer dollars."
Walberg said he's not happy the meeting will be held online. He said he wanted to be present at the meeting to ask questions and make his presentation.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said Walberg will get his chance during the meeting.
"Mr. Walberg can join the conference call and ask any council member or the mayor anything he wishes," she said. "There will be no vote taking place on Monday and he will have several other chances to contact any of the council members and make his case."
Walberg offered to trade the former Edison Elementary School, at 700 N. Fourth St., to the city for the city-owned warehouse at 441 Chestnut St. then donate it to the Albright Center. The Albright Center could then knock down the building to create a parking lot.
"I want to help out the city and the Albright Center," Walberg said.
Brosious said he joined the board in January and received two new proposals for buildings.
"This was after a supposedly two-year study," he said. "I question the in-depth studying in this department if in two months the city got new two proposals. This is something that needs to be well thought out because a 30-year loan is something I take seriously for the taxpayers of the city."
Ocker said the three buildings at the center of attention are Walberg's, which would cost $1.195 million to renovate, the Chestnut Street warehouse, which came in at $1.045 million and Arch Street, which was lowest for all renovations, at $703,000.
The Chestnut Street building does not have an added purchase cost because the city owns it. Walberg's deal is a trade and Arch Street, owned by the late Jesse Woodring, can be purchased for $125,000, making the total cost of purchase and renovations $818,000.
Ocker said there will be an additional cost of around $250,000 to outfit any of the buildings.
Ocker also said police would not see their new home until at least the fall of 2021 if all goes as planned.
"It will take us six to eight months to attempt to get grants," she said. "We are not sure what we will or would get. We would then have to see about getting other grants or applying for a loan."
Ocker said the meeting on Monday will be to discuss which property makes the most sense.
"My plan is to let the architect give the overviews of all the studies that were conducted," she said. "Council will have their deliberations and there will be a time for public comment."
Ocker said she wants council to decide on the best fit for what the city needs and to listen to Police Chief Brad Hare's input, which should carry weight among board members.
"They also need to look at the buildings, not just the feasibility studies done on them," Ocker said.
Councilman Chris Reis said the city needs to move forward during unprecedented times.
"Everyone is forced to change the way they do business," he said. "I believe with the actions the city has taken we have become much more transparent as we continue functioning in the city on a daily basis. These practices will be used beyond the end of this pandemic. We will be able to learn from the things we have done now for years to come. This police department building has been a process for 10 years and cannot be stopped now as we have to move forward."
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday and the public can join by going to the city's website where they can find the link to join. The entire blueprint plans for all three buildings are available at www.sunburypa.org.