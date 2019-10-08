SUNBURY — The Sunbury New Year's Eve event is still being worked out and volunteers are starting to slowly make their way to City Hall in preparation for the return of the outdoors celebration.
For the last two years, the event had been canceled. In 2017, extremely cold weather struck the Valley and in 2018 the party was canceled due to lack of volunteers.
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, turned the event over to Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Karlovich and city administrative assistant Jolinn Barner began to hold meetings and the planning began.
"We are still getting all ready and we are still in need of volunteers," Barner said. "But people are starting to come in and ask to help."
Karlovich said he is working out the details for either a VIP tent or to have beer and possibly wine sold downtown.
Karlovich said Triangle Tech, just outside of Sunbury, is taking the New Year's Eve light bulb and conducting testing on it to make sure it is in working order. Karlovich said Triangle Tech offered this service for free.
"New Year's Eve is fast approaching and we are looking forward to having a fantastic party for the city," Karlovich said.
The Sunbury New Year's Eve lineup will include DJs playing music from the 50s to the 2010s and performances from bands Blue Zodiac and The Attinger Brothers And The Family Band.
The children portion of the event will be held at the Sunbury Ice Rink and will begin at 5 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. Karlovich said there will be free hot dogs and chips as well as face painting, free skating and a DJ.
Anyone looking to volunteer the night of the event is asked to call City Hall at 570-286-7820.