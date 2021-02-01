SUNBURY — Members of the Sunbury Police Department feel like they lost one of their own after the news hit that Connie M. Beegle had passed away.
Beegle, 76, of Sunbury, died Jan. 30 at the Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
"Connie (Beegle) was like one of us," Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. "She will be deeply missed."
Beegle, who was the main force behind the city's version of National Night Out, for more than two decades, supported the police department.
Not only did Beegle make sure the officers had a celebration every year, she would oftentimes deliver food, drinks and other treats to the department, just because.
"She was a wonderful woman who had the city and the police department in her best interests at all times."
Beegle was also president of the Sunbury Crime Watch group. She, with the help of her husband, Michael, would patrol the streets of Sunbury throughout the day and night. They picked up trash, cleaned and just helped make the city look good, Hare said.
Beegle often would speak about the police department and the tough job officers had.
"I love our department and I will always support them," Beegle said in an interview with The Daily Item in 2017. "People don't understand all they go through."
Beegle became ill but still called Hare from time to time to check in, he said.
"Connie would often call and we would talk," he said. "She was like the mother hen and was always checking to see if we needed anything or offer a meal."
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Beegle was like another officer at times.
"She was just wonderful to all of us," he said. "This news hits all of us in the department because no matter if Connie knew the officer or not, she treated them like family. I will miss stopping at her home to see her."
Former Mayor David Persing said Beegle was a huge asset to the city.
"She (Beegle) clearly was the reason we had a Crime Watch in the city," Persing said. "I often tell people about how much she cared about the city and our community. She will be deeply missed by so many."
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said Beegle will be missed.
"She will truly be missed by the community, my sincere condolences go out to her family," he said. "She was so supportive of the police department and the city events. Every time she was seen she would brighten up the area."