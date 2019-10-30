City replacing parts of parking meters

SUNBURY — City officials are replacing the near 30-year-old glass lenses on meters throughout the city.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the city purchased 300 new lenses at a cost of $2,500 because the old meters were hard to see.
"People could not see how much time was left or even if they were getting time for their money," she said. "This is just something that needed to be done."
Ocker said city meterman Todd Harvey is replacing a few a day while out on patrol but when free parking hits at Thanksgiving, the rest will be installed.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA