SUNBURY — Sunbury resident Victoria Rosancrans will seek one of two open city council seats.
Rosancrans, 47, is seeking the Democratic nomination for one of two four-year positions up for election this year.
“For 20 years I have volunteered and led numerous efforts in the city," she said. "I feel that now is the time to give back to a place that has given me so much and molded me into the leader I am today.”
Rosancrans is no stranger to politics as she has sought the position in the past.
Rosancrans said her top priorities will be revitalizing the city’s infrastructure, redevelopment and renewal of an aging community and enhancing quality of life so the city may attract and retain a strong workforce as well as drawing families and visitors to Sunbury.
Rosancrans said she fully supports Sunbury’s public safety needs, ensuring the continued safety of our residents and providing high-quality, efficient city services.
“These priorities intentionally focus on addressing issues affecting all Sunbury residents," she said.
"I have collaborated alongside community leaders, nonprofits and residents to find ways that we can improve the lives of everyone who is fortunate to call Sunbury home. Now is time for change. Time to bring a new city leader who will lead with the lens of equity when making decisions. We are blessed to live in a diverse city, but if we do not embrace our diversity and listen to our citizens, there will be no equitable change. I want to make these changes together with the citizens of Sunbury and City Council.”
Rosancrans and her wife, Kristine, serve as co-chairs of Sunbury Litefest Committee.
Rosancrans is a graduate of Shikellamy High School and Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center.
Rosancrans' leadership and volunteer positions include vice-president of Sunbury Rotary Club; court-appointed special advocate with Susquehanna Valley CASA; support unit coordinator for The Arc, Susquehanna Valley; being a member of Northumberland Fire Department; volunteering as an American Red Cross Disaster nurse; and serving as a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Council, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and ThinkSUNBURY.
“It would be an honor to represent Sunbury. I look forward to spending the coming weeks and months talking with residents across the city," she said.