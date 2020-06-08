SUNBURY — A city resident complaining about high weeds, trash and a dead deer near her property received assistance from the city on Monday.
Tina Simpson, of 314 Vine St., said the property near hers that is owned by Norfolk Southern often is overgrown with vegetation and people constantly litter there. In the last few days, she said, someone gutted and dumped a deer on the property.
"The smell was coming into the house," said Simpson. "I had to call the code enforcement. I've been wondering if someone can do something about the grass and weeds. Even the trees are overgrown."
City administrator Jody Ocker said a code enforcement officer went to see her on Monday morning. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was called about the deer and the city has a contact with the railroad to remind them to come to clean up the property.
"We have contacted them before to let them know about high weeds," said Ocker. "They're usually pretty responsive once we call. We'll stay on it until it's resolved."
Ocker said she believes the shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the railroad's projects this year.
Simpsons said she has lived at the property for eight years. The railroad track runs to the left of her home.
Police are often catching people on that property "doing stuff," she said.
She said she doesn't believe the deer was hit by a train. It looked as if someone gutted the deer and dumped it there, she said.
A representative of Norfolk was unable to be reached for comment on Monday.